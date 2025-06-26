Public tickets exhausted for SCG ODI and Manuka T20I for Australia vs India matches

Sydney [Australia], June 26 : The Australia vs India white ball series in October/November has generated immense excitement among cricket fans, particularly from the Indian diaspora. Following record ticket sales for the Ashes, the white ball matches are also in high demand, with over 90,000 tickets sold to the eight matches after just two weeks of public sales, according to a release from Cricket Australia.

The public ticket allocation for the SCG ODI and Manuka Oval (Canberra) T20I was exhausted four months prior to the match, highlighting the huge demand for these matches, while the MCG T20I and Gabba T20II are also proving popular.

According to Cricket Australia, more than 16% of the tickets sold so far have been purchased by Indian fan clubs. Bharat Army has been one of the most active fan clubs, purchasing over 2,400 tickets. Fans India has also shown significant enthusiasm, buying more than 1,400 tickets.

Additionally, Amit Goyal from Brissy Baniyas, an Aggarwal community, has acquired 880 tickets for the Gabba T20I, becoming the highest individual buyer for a single match, while the Indian Community of Gold Coast and Pakka Local have purchased over 500 tickets for the Gold Coast and MCG T20Is each.

Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager Events & Operations, Cricket Australia, said, "Exhausting our public ticket allocation for the SCG ODI and Manuka Oval T20I four months before the series is a testament to the tremendous interest for the upcoming season amongst cricket fans," as quoted from a release by Cricket Australia.

"We are thrilled to see continued strong engagement amongst the Indian diaspora off the back of a record-breaking Border-Gavaskar series last summer. The forecast strong turnout of Australian and Indian fans means we'll again have a fantastic atmosphere at each match," he added.

"There is extreme interest in what promises to be our biggest ever summer of cricket, so we encourage fans to buy early to avoid missing out on the action," he noted.

