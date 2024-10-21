Pune's pitch to have lower bounce during India's 2nd Test against New Zealand

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will have a slow-turning pitch ahead of India's second Test match against New Zealand, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Rohit Sharma-led side will take on the Kiwis in Pune in the second Test match of the series, which will be starting from October 24.

The report stated that Pune's pitch will be packed with black soil with lower bounce compared to the Bengaluru Test. The pitch in Pune is likely to be flatter and slower.

ESPNcricinfo further stated that the seam movement will likely be minimal after the first hour of the Test. The dry surface might also help reverse swing.

After the inaugural of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium the second Test match between India and New Zealand will be the third long-format game that will take place there.

Earlier in the Bengaluru Test, while chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin (39*) helped the Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

