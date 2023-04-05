Punjab Kings’ all- rounder Raj Angad Bawa ruled out of IPL 2023, Gurnoor Brar named replacement

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Gurnoor Sing Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the IPL 2023 season. Raj Angad Bawa who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury.

A left-handed batting all-rounder, Gurnoor made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2022. He has featured in 5 first class matches and scored 107 runs at a S/R of 120.22 and picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.80.

Punjab started off their IPL 2023 campaign on a high note as they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders in their firts game. Though the game was distrupted by rain, they still managed to restrict KKR below the DLS par score, and won the game by seven runs.