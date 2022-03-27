Punjab Kings batsman decimate Bangalore bowling in high scoring thriller

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43 off 22) and Odean Smith (25* off 8) played sensational knocks in chase of 206 as Punjab Kings thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets to register their first win of the season. Smith was adjudged player of the match, for his power-hitting at the death that took Punjab over the line. He says they were stressing for a good start and they believed in it. Adds he did not have the best time with the ball but he did well to get his team home with the bat. Tells that his execution was not on point but they keep on believing and watch motivating movies to keep inspiring themselves.

Mayank Agarwal the captain of Punjab says two points at the start are very important and to chase 200 is never easy but they batted really well. He adds that it was a good wicket overall and eased out as the game went on and they took a few risks that came off. Mentions that they gave away 15-20 more with the ball and the way Faf and Virat batted was remarkable. Adds that they do have depth in the batting department and they trust their skills regardless of it coming off or not just to keep positivity in the camp. New captain, same old woes for Bangalore. They scored 205 runs and thought they had done a good job at the interval but the experienced pair of David Willey and Mohammed Siraj didn't provide a good start in the Powerplay, with Siraj being taken to the cleaners. Bangalore will now look to pull up their socks and bounce back with a win.