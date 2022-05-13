Punjab Kings keep playoff hopes alive with 54 run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

In a do or die encounter Punjab Kings kept their playoff hopes alive by jumping to the sixth position with a big boost to their net run rate. They're tied on points with DC now, and just one win shy of RCB who have played one extra game. Put in to bat, Punjab were off to a blistering start with Bairstow hitting a 21-ball half-century.

Hasaranga halted the run-scoring flow before Livingstone produced fireworks towards the end. While Bairstow smashed four boundaries and seven sixes in his knock to start the Punjab Kings innings on an explosive note, his compatriot Livingstone then hammered five fours and four maximums, at the back end to take the Kings over the 200-run mark. In response, Bangalore managed just 155/9 in 20 overs, with Glenn Maxwell being the top-scorer (35). Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets.