Punjab Kings, Round Table India inaugurate 3 classroom blocks in two local Punjab schools

New Delhi [India] June 17 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings, in a continued collaboration with Round Table India, announced the inauguration of three new classroom blocks at two local schools: Government Primary School, Manakpur Sharif, SAS Nagar, and Government Senior Secondary School, Pandwala, according to a release from PBKS.

The facilities were officially inaugurated by Tr. Chaitanya Dev Singh, National President of Round Table India, and Anant Sarkaria, Head of Operations for Punjab Kings.

The other members who were also present there were Tr. Anterpreet Singh Sahni, Area Chairman, Area 18, Round Table India, Tr. Arpan S Gupta, AST, Area 18, Round Table India and Mr. Ashwani Kumar from Punjab Kings.

This latest project is a significant part of the Punjab Kings' ongoing commitment to community development. Over the last two years, this initiative has seen the construction of more than 30 classrooms, benefiting around 34,100 students.

"We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Round Table India in this vital initiative. Investing in educational infrastructure means investing in the future of our youth. We are extremely thankful to our partners for providing us with constant support and enabling us to contribute to an important cause," said Satish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings.

"Our commitment to community goes beyond the cricket field. This investment being made by us in the field of education has a direct impact on the long-term well-being and prosperity of young children. It's a privilege for us to be a part of such impactful initiatives, ensuring a brighter future for thousands of students," commented LC Gupta, CFO of Punjab Kings.

The newly refurbished and reconstructed classrooms are equipped with new tables, benches, and blackboards.

Further enhancements to the schools include the addition of computer labs, new sports facilities and equipment, and updated toilet blocks.

This effort is a testament to Round Table India's long-standing 'Freedom Through Education' national project, which commenced 26 years ago to ensure access to education for underprivileged children.

To date, the program boasts an impressive record of over 9,272 classrooms built through 3,782 projects, with an investment of ₹485 crores, impacting 10.2 million children.

