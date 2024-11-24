Punjab Kings secure Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 Crore in IPL Mega Auction

New Delhi [India] November 24 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) made a significant move in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction on Sunday by bringing back their star left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore and bolster their bowling attack ahead of the upcoming season.

The official X handle of Punjab Kings celebrated the return of Arshdeep Singh with an enthusiastic post, "Ar-sssssshhhhhhh aa gaye oye!" accompanied by a video message from the bowler.

𝐀𝐫-𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐡𝐡𝐡𝐡𝐡𝐡𝐡 𝐚𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐲𝐞 𝐨𝐲𝐞! 🤫♥️#ArshdeepSingh #IPL2025Auction #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/gGInMDLgtt— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 24, 2024

In the video, Singh expressed his excitement about rejoining the team, saying, "Punjab, Punjabi, Punjabiyat, I am very happy to be back with Punjab again. I hope this year we can win the trophy."

Arshdeep Singh has been a key player for Punjab Kings, having played 65 IPL matches and taken 76 wickets with his best bowling figures being 5/32. His consistent performances have made him a crucial asset for the team.

On the international stage, Singh has also made a significant impact, representing India in 60 T20I games and claiming 95 wickets, with his best figures being 4/9.

Punjab Kings, who entered the mega auction with the biggest purse of Rs 110.5 crore, didn't hesitate to shell out money in the marquee picks.

They acquired the services of this year's IPL winning captain Shreyas Iyer, who won the title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After engaging in a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals, PBKS acquired Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-highest-paid star in IPL history.

Going all in for Iyer meant PBKS had to think before bidding for Pant when he entered the auction. When Pant's name popped up for auction, PBKS kept their paddle low throughout the bid as many franchises went after him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor