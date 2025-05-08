Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Called Off Due to Security Threat as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off on Thursday, May 8, due to escalating attacks from Pakistan on multiple locations in India. The match was being held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The game was halted after 10.1 overs while Punjab Kings were batting and had lost one wicket. Initially, a single floodlight tower went off, leading many to believe it was a technical issue. However, when two more towers were switched off, officials asked the crowd to evacuate the stadium.

The Indian Premier League later confirmed on its official X account that the match was abandoned due to security concerns.

The decision came after rockets were fired into Jammu from across the International Border. One of the rockets hit the Jammu airport, prompting Indian fighter jets to scramble. The Indian military activated its air defence systems and intercepted the incoming rockets.

In a major escalation, India shot down a Pakistan F-16 aircraft that had entered Indian airspace.

Additional drone attacks were reported and foiled in Udhampur and Jaisalmer. A drone was shot down in Akhnoor and two Kamikaze drones were also intercepted in Poonch.

Security across northern India has been tightened. The Indian Air Force remains on high alert.