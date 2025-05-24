Punjab's pride: PCA chief Amarjeet Mehta lauds Shubman Gill's appointment as India's Test captain

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], May 24 : Shubman Gill's elevation as the new Test captain of the Indian cricket team has not only sparked discussions nationwide but also drawn immense pride and emotion from his home state of Punjab.

Among those who were most vocal in their praise was Amarjeet Mehta, the Chief of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), who hailed Gill's achievement as a moment of pride for the entire region.

"...Gill, one day you will see, he will go very far. His name will be in the world of cricket," Mehta said while speaking tofollowing the announcement.

"If he keeps working hard like this, you will see, we Punjabis will be proud that our child from Punjab is playing cricket, and he is playing high-level cricket," he added.

The 25-year-old cricketer, who hails from Fazilka in Punjab, has risen rapidly through the ranks, establishing himself across formats with a mix of classical technique and modern flair. His leadership qualities, maturity beyond his years, and deep understanding of the game have now earned him the top role in India's red-ball setup.

For the PCA, Gill's journey from the Mohali nets to the Indian Test captaincy is nothing short of inspirational. The association has played a significant role in nurturing his early talent.

Gill has become one of the youngest players to hold the position in recent years. Though he lacks captaincy experience in the red-ball format, he has led India in a five-match T20I assignment in Zimbabwe in 2024. Gill has also been captaining the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gill has also served as vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. He was Rohit Sharma's deputy in India's victorious Champions Trophy campaign in the UAE in February 2025. In Test cricket, Gill has played 32 matches and scored 1,893 runs, including five centuries.

