Purani Dilli 6 bowler Prince Yadav 'excited' for Delhi Premier League semi-finals

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Purani Dilli 6 bowler Prince Yadav, who played a key role in the team's win earlier this week, is excited to spearhead the bowling attack in the semi-finals of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Purani Dilli 6 reached semi-finals of the League on Monday after defeating Central Delhi Kings by 33 runs. Prince Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Purani Dilli 6 as he took three wickets including the wicket of Central Delhi Kings skipper Jonty Sidhu.

Prince, who won the most economical bowler of the match award, said he knew what he wanted to do on the field as he had encountered such situations a lot.

"It wasn't tough because I've always practiced a lot bowling in dew. I've always bowled difficult overs for my team. I was thinking about giving my 100 per cent as we had to win the match so that we don't depend on other teams to qualify," Prince was quoted in a release from DPL as saying.

Purani Dilli 6 made a comeback in the Delhi Premier League by winning back to back games. It was the first time Purani Dilli 6 won two consecutive games and it helped them reach the semi-finals in style.

"We have got good support from our owner and support staff, even coaches have helped us. Everyone kept the environment very light and chill which allowed us to grow as players. I'm very excited for semi-finals and more than that I'm eager to win the match," he added.

Purani Dilli 6 will now feature in the semi-finals of the Delhi Premier League, which will get underway from Friday here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

