Purani Dilli 6 coach Vijay Dahiya highlights team's growing confidence in DPL

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Former India batter Vijay Dahiya was very impressed with the young players and the whole squad of Purani Dilli 6 in the ongoing first edition of Delhi Premier League (DPL) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Vijay Dahiya, the coach for Purani Dilli 6, felt that the players are getting better as the League progresses. He has emphasized on giving confidence to players, who want to prove their mettle.

Speaking after Purani Dilli 6's second win of the season, Dahiya said that he is very impressed with the youngsters they have picked.

"Very impressed with the pool of players that we have, especially the youngsters we have picked. With the recent wins, players are now much more confident. When you pick up a young player, all he needs is confidence, and they are getting it after every outing as far as my coaching style is concerned," Dahiya was quoted in a release from DPL as saying.

Purani Dilli 6 marked their return to winning ways on Saturday, defeating North Delhi Strikers by 6 wickets in a crucial match. The victory not only boosted the team's morale but also underscored the importance of smart and strategic gameplay as the league moves into its critical second half.

"A very important win I must say, the mood is very positive. A lot of positives to take from our last win be it batting or bowling and fielding too, because last game we didn't have a good outing in the field, so fielding looked sharp as well," he added.

"We would like to play smart cricket, game awareness is so important. In the other half of the tournament, each and every match is going to be very important. We have already played each team once, so you know the strengths and weaknesses," he further added.

Vijay Dahiya has coached many teams in the last few years. Reflecting on his coaching philosophy, Dahiya described himself as a strict disciplinarian, particularly when it comes to team conduct and preparation.

"My man management skills are good. I've worked with a lot of teams and realized when you have short time to prepare, it is important to understand your players and talk to them. Because for some players it is a big tournament, they need to find their feet, they need to be comfortable. When it comes to discipline, I'm very strict, there is no leniency as far as these areas are concerned," said Dahiya

Purani Dilli 6 will next lock horns with South Delhi Supterstarz. The last time these two sides met in the ongoing DPL, Purani Dilli 6 suffered a close defeat at the hands of South Delhi Superstarz.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

