Purani Dilli 6 to face South Delhi Superstarz as DPL T20 set to kick off today

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Purani Dilli 6 will lock horns against South Delhi Superstarz as the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 is set to begin on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

The league, organized by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), is poised to be one of the most exciting cricket events in the national capital, featuring some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

With six men's teams and four women's teams competing, the DPL T20 is all set to deliver a cricketing spectacle like no other.

The tournament will kick off with a grand opening ceremony that promises to be as electrifying as the matches themselves. Music sensation Badshah and Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa will headline the event.

The ceremony, scheduled to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, will also be a vibrant showcase of Delhi's rich cricketing history and diverse culture, featuring a fusion of traditional and modern performances that will captivate both cricket enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

The opening match of the DPL T20 will witness a thrilling showdown between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz at 8:30 PM.

The Delhi Premier League T20 will be played at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with all matches scheduled between August 17 and September 8.

The league features a total of 40 matches33 in the men's category and 7 in the women'sspread across 23 days of non-stop cricketing action.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Squads:

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia.

