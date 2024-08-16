Purani Dilli stars Ishant, Pant gear up for inaugural edition of Delhi Premier League

New Delhi [India], August 16 : India team's stalwarts Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma are gearing up to amaze fans with their impeccable skills as Purani Dilli 6 gets ready to fire in the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) which is set to get underway from Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Purani Dilli 6 will face South Delhi Superstarz (DPL) in their opening match of the Delhi Premier League. This will also be DPL's opening match as the League gets underway on Saturday.

Purani Dilli 6 consists of a formidable squad built around the explosive gloveman, Pant and the experienced pacer Ishant Sharma. The franchise also picked the services of allrounder, Lalit Yadav and batting all-rounder Shivam Sharma.

Purani Dilli 6 also bagged the 20-year-old opening batsmen and off-spinner, Arpit Rana and the right-arm pacer, Prince Yadav.

Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia said as quoted from a press release by the franchise, "We are thrilled to kick off the DPL with such an exciting lineup. Having Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant on our side brings tremendous experience and skill, which has inspired and motivated our younger players. We are confident that Purani Dilli 6 will make a strong impact in the league."

The first edition of the Delhi Premier League will feature 40 matches, including 33 men's and 7 women's games, all held at the prestigious Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium. The tournament will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, promising thrilling cricketing action for fans and players alike.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor