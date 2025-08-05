"Pure Test cricket magic": ICC chairman Jay Shah hails IND-ENG for The Oval classic, praises star performers

London [UK], August 5 : Following India's win at The Oval, which helped them draw the series against England, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman hailed both teams for producing "pure Test cricket magic" and congratulated top performers from the match.

Siraj continued his fine run in overseas Test matches, delivering yet another bowling masterclass as his spell in tandem with pacer Prasidh Krishna left England six runs short of the 374-run target in London and helped a new-look Shubman Gill-led India draw the series 2-2.

Taking to his X, Shah posted, "What the world witnessed today was pure Test cricket magic. The Oval delivered one of the most gripping contests in the history of the sport. Salute to both @BCCI(India) and @englandcricket for this masterpiece."

Shah also hailed Siraj for "putting his body on the line every time", delivering a brilliant nine-wicket haul would be remembered for ages. He was India's highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps, with a six-fer, five-fer and a four-fer each to his name.

"Hats off to @mdsirajofficial for putting his body on the line every time, he has risen to the occasion and seems immune to pain and fatigue. Congratulations to the young @ybj_19 for shining bright with twin centuries on his maiden away England Test tour," posted Shah.

Also, Shah was full of praise for skipper Shubman Gill, who scored the record-breaking 774 runs with four centuries and produced "composed captaincy" under pressure. He also hailed KL Rahul for his series, during which he touched the 500-run mark for the first time.

At the third place in the batting charts was KL, who had his most productive and consistent Test cricket outing in a series, making 532 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score was 137. KL's opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored 411 runs in 10 innings, with two centuries and two fifties, continuing his fine run overseas after a 391-run tour to Australia.

"A special word for @ShubmanGill, record-breaking runs and composed captaincy under pressure. A coming-of-age moment. @klrahul

's twin hundreds were a masterclass in temperament, and @imjadeja's 500-run milestone is a reminder of his all-round brilliance," continued Shah.

Jadeja was at fourth spot, with the most fifty-plus scores by a batter in the series, scoring 516 runs in 10 innings at an average of 86.00, with a century and five fifties. His best score was 107*. He delivered an all-time greatest series by an Indian batter coming down at number six or below in a Test series.

Shah also praised England veteran Joe Root (537 runs in nine matches with three centuries and a fifty, second-highest run-getter in Test cricket of all time now after surpassing Ricky Ponting) and skipper Ben Stokes (304 runs and 17 wickets in four Tests including a century, five-wicket haul and two 'Player of the Match' awards).

"And for England, @root66's elegance and consistency continue to define the modern Test batter. @benstokes38

,He yet again, showed why he is one of the most complete leaders of this generation. What a series. A spectacle for the ages," concluded Shah.

Coming to the match, after England opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a fifty by Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six). They led by 23 runs.

In India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes).

Sundar stitched a very crucial 10th wicket stand with Krishna, with the latter scoring nothing out of it and Sundar doing all the hitting.

They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series.

India started well, reducing England to 106/3. However, fine centuries from Harry Brook (111 in 98 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes) and Joe Root (105 in 152 balls, with 12 fours) troubled India with a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. At one point, England was 317/4 on day four. However, a late surge by Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) shifted the pressure to England, and they were left six runs short, bundled out for 367 runs.

The series is drawn 2-2, reflecting the true nature of how well-fought the series was. The Shubman Gill era has started with immense promise and fight, giving signs of a bright future.

