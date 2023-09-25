"Putting 400 runs on board gave us confidence": Indian skipper KL after win over Australia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 : Following his side's 99-run win over Australia in the second ODI, Indian skipper KL Rahul that putting 400 runs on the board gave the team confidence.

India outplayed Australia with both bat and ball to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the second match by 99 runs through the Duckworth-Lew-Lew–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"When I saw the wicket in the morning, I did not think it would spin so much. Putting 400 on the board gives you confidence. It is not really our decision to make (Selection). Our jobs are clear. Everyone who gets picked in the XI, needs to focus on their job. Everyone has gone through this, you need to keep getting better and wait for the opportunities. We have dropped a few catches, but fielding under lights, it is challenging physically. The coaches are doing their best to keep the guys fit. Sometimes these errors happen. The commitment is always there, we will learn from it, brush it off and get better in the next game. Nothing is discussed, but guys coming back will want to make it count. With the World Cup only a couple of weeks away, guys will want to get into it. They need to get used to the challenges, they will be keen to get back onto the field," said Rahul in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, India was put to bat first by Australia. A 200-run partnership for the second wicket between Shubman Gill (104 in 97 balls, six fours and four sixes) and Shreyas Iyer (105 in 90 balls, 11 fours and three sixes) laid the foundation for something big. Later, half-centuries from skipper KL Rahul (52 in 38 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (72* in 37 balls with six fours and six sixes) and a cameo from Ishan Kishan (31 in 18 balls with two fours and two sixes) pushed India to 399/5 in 50 overs.

Cameron Green took two wickets for Australia but gave away 103 runs. Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.

In the chase of 400, Australia was reduced to 9/2 and rain interrupted the action. Following the resumption of action, the target was 317 in 33 overs.

An 80-run stand between David Warner (53 in 39 balls, seven fours and a six) and Marnus Labuschagne (27) stabilised the innings a bit. But after this, wickets kept falling and the Aussies sunk to 140/8.

A 77-run explosive partnership between Abbott (54 in 36 balls with four boundaries and five sixes) and Josh Hazlewood (23) entertained the audience, but the Aussies were bundled out for 217 in 28.2 overs, losing by 99 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3/41, with his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja getting 3/42. Prasidh Krishna got two wickets while Mohammed Shami got one.

India has won the series 2-0 with one match to go.

Shreyas Iyer was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

