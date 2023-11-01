Quinton de Kock smashes records with his ton, first South African player to score 500 runs in a World Cup edition

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : South Africa's in-form opener Quinton de Kock on Wednesday slammed his fourth hundred of the ICC World Cup 2023 and became the first batter from his country to cross the 500-run mark in a World Cup edition.

The 30-year-old opener achieved this milestone during a match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune where he slammed a sublime century.

With his ton against the Kiwis, de Kock also equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record of four centuries in a single edition of the tournament. The Sri Lanka batter slammed four tons in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma holds the top spot as he smashed five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

De Kock also matched Adam Gilchrist and Sangakkara's accomplishment of most 50+ scores by a wicket-keeper in a single World Cup edition. De Kock (22) has hit the most number of sixes as a wicketkeeper-batter at the ODI World Cup.

In an outstanding display of batting in the 50-over tournament, De Kock has hammered hundreds against Sri Lanka (100), Australia (109), Bangladesh (174) and New Zealand.

South Africa piled up yet another huge total in the World Cup, this time against New Zealand as they scored 357/4 riding on centuries by Rassie van der Dussen and De Kock.

