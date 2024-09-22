R Ashwin heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja, calls him 'one of the best batters in Indian team'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 : Star India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja and called him "one of the best batters in the Indian team."

Ashwin was named the 'Player of the Match' in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. He played a crucial 113-run knock from 133 balls in the first inning. The 38-year-old bagged a six-wicket haul in the second inning, which helped India clinch a 280-run win over Bangladesh on day four of the Chennai Test.

In the first inning, Jadeja played a crucial 86-run knock from 124 balls at a strike rate of 69.5. The 35-year-old also picked up five wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Speaking exclusively on JioCinema, Ashwin said that in the past four years, both he and Jadeja have been enjoying each other's success a lot more. He added that Jadeja helps to calm the dressing room when he enters.

"There might have been competition in the past, chasing wickets and all, but in the last four or five years, we've started enjoying each other's success a lot more. There's an understanding of what kind of bowling we need on certain days. Jadeja is one of the best batters in the Indian team, and I might even say in the world right now. He's got a solid game plan and is a trusted batter at this point in time. He calms the dressing room when he walks in and has helped me through difficult phases. We share a lot, and I think we're enjoying each other's company on and off the field," Ashwin was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

Recapping the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah and Akash Deep broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Bangladesh was bundled out for 149 runs in their first inning and trailed by 227 runs.

In their second innings, India once again lost their top-order quickly and was struggling at 67/3. But centuries from Gill and Rishabh Pant helped them reach 287/4 before the innings was declared. Bangladesh was set a massive 515 to win.

Bangladesh started off the run-chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam putting up a 62-run opening stand. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto held the innings together as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were among the wickets. At the end of day three, Bangladesh was 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten.

On the final day, Ashwin and Jadeja ran through the Bangladesh line-up, bundling them out for 228 runs, with Shanto playing a fighting knock of 82 in 127 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Ashwin ended the inning with figures of 6/88, while Jadeja took 3/58. Bumrah got one wicket.

