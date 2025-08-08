R Ashwin Likely to Part Ways with Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2026: Report

Veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to part ways with Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season 2026. Reports say Ashwin has held talks with the franchise about his future role and has decided to leave the team. The exact reason for his departure is not yet known. Ashwin returned to CSK last season after a nine-year gap. He was bought for ₹9.75 crore in the mega auction and played nine matches for the team. However, his performance was below expectations. He took only seven wickets in nine games and had a high economy rate of 9.12. Ashwin was often used during powerplays but leaked runs, which led to him being rested in some matches. After the season, Ashwin admitted that he needed to improve his powerplay bowling.

Apart from playing, Ashwin has also served as Director of Operations at the CSK Academy for a year. If he joins another team, he may have to give up this role to avoid conflict of interest.

Recently, CSK officials, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, held a meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming season. Ashwin began his IPL career with CSK under Dhoni’s leadership and played eight seasons before moving to other franchises such as Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals from 2016 to 2024.

Ashwin has played 221 IPL matches and taken 187 wickets at an average of 30.22. His economy rate stands at 7.2 and his best bowling figures are 4 for 34. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Of his total wickets, 97 came while playing for CSK at an average of 25.39.