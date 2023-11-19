R Ashwin to replace Kuldeep Yadav for World Cup final?

India will look to clinch their third ICC ODI World Cup crown when they take on Australia in the final of the ongoing edition on Sunday, November 19. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.With Ahmedabad being a big ground and Australia having three left-handers in the top eight, there's a case for R Ashwin being included in India's line-up. Ashwin played only one game in the tournament, the opener against Australia in Chennai. But since then, he has been benched.

Spinners have been more economical than pacers in the four World Cup matches at this venue. Also, Ashwin could be effective against Australia's top order, especially left-handers like David Warner and Travis Head, who struggle against spin. India might use Ashwin against them in the first 10 overs.

During the pre-match press conference, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about the possibility of playing Ashwin in the final. Rohit decided to be politically correct in his answer, keeping all the options open."We haven’t decided on it. We will assess the pitch and will see it again tomorrow. Our 12-13 are decided. But we will come and see what is our strength. We will decide tomorrow," he said.