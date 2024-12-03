Race to WTC final intensifies as New Zealand, England docked three points each for slow over rate

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 3 : The race to the World Test Championship (WTC) final has intensified after New Zealand and England were docked three points each for maintaining a slow over-rate in the opening Test of their three-match series.

The path to the WTC final next year in London continues to be full of twists and turns. On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced sanctions against New Zealand and England for failing to maintain the required over-rate during the series opener in Christchurch.

As a result, both teams were fined 15 per cent of their match fees and penalised three crucial WTC competition points, adding another layer of intrigue to the race for the final.

The ICC stated, "New Zealand and England were both found to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with sides penalised one point for each over they were found short."

England skipper Ben Stokes and New Zealand captain Tom Latham accepted the charges and the proposed sanctions, negating the need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth official Kim Cotton, while the sanctions were imposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

England, already out of contention for next year's final, secured an 8-wicket victory in Christchurch. However, the sanctions dealt a significant blow to New Zealand's chances. The inaugural WTC champions dropped from the joint fourth spot to fifth in the standings.

Following the penalty, New Zealand's points percentage stands at 47.92 per cent. Even if they win their remaining two Tests against England, their best possible finish is a points percentage of 55.36 per cent. Their fate in reaching the WTC final will depend on the outcomes of other matches.

