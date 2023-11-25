Rachin Ravindra aims to adjust as per the situation in red-ball cricket after stellar run in World Cup

Sylhet, Nov 25 Ahead of New Zealand’s two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting from November 28, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is now aiming to bring his A-game to red-ball cricket by adjusting as per the situations after having a stellar time in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup.

“I enjoy going back to red-ball cricket after that (the recent white-ball experience in World Cup) because that means your intent (is positive), you are almost looking to score. So, I mean, (that) keeps you in a good position to score.”

“But probably here it depends on the conditions. What the pitch is doing, it's probably going to dial that back a little bit, not as many risks. You can still play your natural game, by understanding the surface and the situation of the game dictates you,” said Ravindra in a video chat with New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Ravindra wowed everyone with his scintillating show in the ODI World Cup, scoring 578 runs in ten matches at an average of 64.22, including three centuries and two fifties. He also picked five wickets with his left-arm spin bowling, with figures of 2/21 being his best figures.

In terms of Tests, Ravindra has only three appearances in the format, the last of which came in a home match against Bangladesh in 2022 and feels adaptability will be the key on spin-friendly pitches in the sub-continent.

“I think we sometimes don't understand how long a Test match really is. You have five days of 90 overs each day, so there's a lot of time here. So hopefully we can bring that calmness in the group, from the one-dayers to the red-ball stuff.”

“You've got a little transition period, and you probably don't have as much time to get yourself in; but also it's Test cricket, so you actually do have a lot of time. It's a different role for sure; it's not a new ball (role in Bangladesh) - I might come in and straightaway face a spinner.”

“So just wrapping your head around that and seeing what sort of way you can adjust your game plan and get used to facing slower bowling instead of seam up top. But the beauty of it (is that) you contribute whatever way you can for the team no matter what role it is, and hopefully you contribute to a win,” he added.

Ravindra is also well aware that he can contribute with his left-arm spin and with New Zealand getting back Saqlain Mushtaq as a spin-bowling coach, he can bank upon him for some tricks of the trade for bowling in longer formats, as well as the experience of playing T20Is in Bangladesh in 2021.

“Bowl with a quicker pace rather than what we are probably accustomed to bowling back home; if you are putting it in the area and dialling up the pace a little bit more, hopefully, have a little bit of success,” he concluded.

