Rachin Ravindra Left Bleeding After Ball Hits His Forehead While Attempting Catch During PAK vs NZ ODI 2025 (Watch Videos)

New Zealand all-rounder was bleeding at the boundary after he was trying to take Pakistan's batsman Khushdil Shah's catch during the first ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday, February 8. The incident occurred during the 38th over when Shah hit a shot deep midwicket. Ravindra came underneath but couldn't carry it, and the ball struck his forehead.

Ravindra was seen heavily bleeding before being taken out of the ground. Everyone was shocked at the incident, and the stadium went silent after the incident. He was seen walking out of the field, putting a white towel on his nose.

Meanwhile, today is the first match of the tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2025 is crucial for all three teams ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place on February 19.

Rachin Ravindra's injury may concern Kiwi captain Kane Williamson. As a key player for the team in the upcoming ICC mega tournament, the skipper can't afford to lose Ravindra at this stage.

New Zealand is marching towards a victory against Pakistan in the first ODI match of the tri-series. Having posted a daunting total of 330-6, courtesy of Daryl Mitchell's 81 and Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 106, New Zealand reduced Pakistan to 252-7 in the 47th over while writing this story. Pakistan need 79 runs in 13 balls, and the game is already gone beyond their reach.