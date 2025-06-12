Radha Yadav replaces injured Shuchi Upadhyay for India women's tour of England

New Delhi [India] June 12 : Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has been named as a like-for-like replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay in India Women's squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Upadhyay has been ruled out of the series due to a left shin injury, which was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

Upadhyay had recently made her ODI debut in the tri-series in Sri Lanka against South Africa and she could have received her maiden T20I cap on the England tour. Her absence is a setback, considering her impressive domestic form. She was the third-highest wicket-taker in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy held in December last year, where she claimed 18 wickets at an average of 15.44 and an economy of 3.48 across nine innings. She was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament as Madhya Pradesh lifted the title.

In her place, India have recalled Radha Yadav, who brings considerable international experience with seven ODIs and 84 T20Is to her name. She last featured for India in December 2024 during the T20I series against West Indies, where she picked up four wickets. However, she was not included in the ODI squad that followed.

Radha had also impressed earlier in the home series against New Zealand, finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the one-dayers.

India will face England Women in a white-ball series that includes five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning June 28.

