Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma headline India A squad for all format tour to Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Spinner Radha Yadav will be leading a strong India A squad featuring international players like Shafali Varma, Shreyanka Patil, and Minnu Mani as deputy among others for the tour to Australia scheduled to start from August 7 onwards.

A press statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, "The Women's Selection Committee has named the India A women's squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of Australia, scheduled from August 07 to August 24, 2025."

Indian A team is set to play three T20s and as many 50-over matches, followed by a 4-day match against Australia A, as per BCCI's statement.

The tour kicks off on August 07, 2025, in Mackay, which will host the three T20s. The action then moves to Norths, Brisbane, for the three 50-over matches starting from August 13, followed by the 4-day clash, which will take place at the Allan Border Field. It will start from August 21.

T20 Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (WK), Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil*, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu

One-Day and Multi-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (WK), Priya Mishra*, Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

The availability of Shreyanka for T20s and Priya Mishra for one-dayers and multi-national is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor