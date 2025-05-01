Raghu Sharma replaces injured Vignesh Puthur in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as a replacement for Vignesh Puthur, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to injury, according to IPL Media Advisory..

Raghu Sharma, born on March 11, 1993, in Jalandhar, Punjab, is a right-arm leg-break bowler. He has represented Punjab and Puducherry in domestic cricket. In 11 first-class matches, Sharma has taken 57 wickets at an average of 19.59, with best bowling figures of 7/56. In List A cricket, he has claimed 14 wickets in 9 matches, with best figures of 4/37. He has also featured in 3 T20 matches, picking up three wickets.

This marks Sharma's maiden stint in the IPL. He joins MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh from the RAPP list.

Vignesh Puthur played a total of five matches in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, where he managed to grab six wickets at an average of 18.17, conceding runs at an economy of 9.08, with best bowling figures of 3/32 in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been focused solely on winning in recent matches, and their next challenge is against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The five-time champions are placed in the third spot with 12 points in 10 games, whereas the Riyan Parag-led side is in eighth position with six points from 10 matches.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith.

