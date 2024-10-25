Rahul Chopra replaces Muhammad Waseem as UAE ODI captain ahead of ICC CWC League 2 matches

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Muhammad Waseem has stepped down as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) men's ODI captain after leading the team in 26 matches between 2023 and 2024. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra has been named as his replacement and will captain UAE at the next round of ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 games in Oman, where they will face the hosts and the Netherlands in early November.

"I have decided to step down as captain to concentrate on my batting in the ODI format," Waseem said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"My best wishes are with the new captain, I will be giving him my full support," he added.

Chopra has limited experience, having played just seven ODIs and six T20Is.

Waseem, a 30-year-old top-order batter, took over as ODI captain from CP Rizwan during the 2019-23 CWC League 2, leading his first game against Nepal in March 2023. During his tenure, UAE won only seven ODIs and lost 19. Waseem performed well in their victories, averaging 64.28 and scoring one century (119 against Papua New Guinea) and three half-centuries. His career average is 25.44.

UAE are currently competing in the 2024-27 CWC League 2 and are at the bottom of the table, with just one win in seven games. They lost Waseem's last game as captain to Namibia by eight wickets after being bowled out for 190, which may have contributed to his decision to step down.

Despite stepping down as ODI captain, Waseem remains active in the T20I team and recently helped UAE win a tri-series in Namibia, where they finished at the top. He was the highest scorer of the tournament, with 159 runs in four innings, as UAE won three out of four games.

