Rahul Dravid Car Accident Video: Former Indian Head Coach Gets Angry After Auto Driver Hits Vehicle in Bengaluru

Former Indian cricket star batter and head coach Rahul Dravid fumed at the auto driver for damaging his car on Cunningham Road near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 4. The star cricketer is known for his calmness, but in a recent viral video, he was seen arguing with a man over a road accident involving his car.

In a viral video, Dravid can be seen annoyed by the collision, as he is seen angry while talking to the auto driver. However, none of the parties got injured in the accident, and no major damage occurred to the car.

Rahul Dravid Car Accident Video

Rahul Dravid’s Car touches a goods auto on Cunningham Road Bengaluru #RahulDravid#Bangalorepic.twitter.com/AH7eA1nc4g — Spandan Kaniyar ಸ್ಪಂದನ್ ಕಣಿಯಾರ್ (@kaniyar_spandan) February 4, 2025

Fans flooded social media over the viral clip with memes after seeing Dravid and recalled a famous advertisement featuring the legendary cricketer, which hilariously showed him as ‘an angry young man’ calling himself ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda (Indiranagar’s gangster).