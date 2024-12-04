Rahul Dravid reflects on his iconic 2003 Adelaide double century ahead of Pink Ball Test

New Delhi [India], December 4 : As the highly anticipated second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, Indian cricket legend and former head coach, Rahul Dravid, took the time to reflect on one of his most memorable achievements in Australia.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, Dravid spoke about his iconic double century during the 2003 Adelaide Test.

Despite the incredible performances by Indian batters in Australia over the years, Dravid's 2003 feat continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. When asked about the enduring popularity of his knock, Dravid humbly expressed his gratitude but also showed a sense of humility about the recognition. He made an impressive 233 and 72 not out in India's victory in Adelaide 2003-04.

"I'm grateful for it, but I wouldn't have voted for myself, put it that way. Probably I've got a lot of recency bias as well," he said, as per Star Sports.

"I think the way India has performed in Australia over the last two series in particularwinning series therethat counts for a lot. However great my performances were or India's performances were, we couldn't actually win that series. We came close, but we couldn't get the wickets on the final day in Sydney that we needed," he said.

Dravid went on to highlight the significant achievement of the Indian teams that have managed to win series in Australia in 2018-19, and in 2020-21, an accomplishment he considers exceptional.

"The last two teams that have gone to Australia have done that, and that's a fantastic achievementa terrific achievementand there have been some absolutely sensational performances right through those," he added.

"I don't know which of those made your list, but some absolutely sensational performances in the last two series as well," Dravid said.

As the Indian team prepares for the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide, Dravid's reflections underscore not only his own legacy but also the remarkable progress of Indian cricket in Australia.

