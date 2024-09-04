Rahul Dravid Set to Take Over as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach for IPL 2025: Reports

Rahul Dravid is set to take over as head coach of Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2025 season, according to the reports. Dravid, currently on a break following India’s triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in Barbados in June, will soon begin working with the franchise on key matters, including player retention ahead of the auction later this year.

"The talks have reached the final stages, and he will soon step into the head coach job," a source told PTI.

Dravid has a long history with the Royals, having captained them for two seasons (2012-13) and later served as a mentor for two more years. He also worked with the Delhi Capitals and then became head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. In 2021, Dravid became India’s head coach, succeeding Ravi Shastri. At the Royals, he will reunite with Sanju Samson, who is expected to remain the team’s captain. Samson first thrived under Dravid’s coaching.

Additionally, ESPNCricinfo reported that Vikram Rathour, India’s batting coach during Dravid’s tenure, might join Rajasthan Royals as an assistant coach.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara, who has been the Royals’ Director of Cricket since 2021, will continue in his role and is likely to be more involved with the franchise’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and South African T20 League (SA20) teams.