Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals. The franchise confirmed the news through a social media post on August 30, 2025. “Rajasthan Royals today announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise,” in a social media post, the franchise said.

The post added that Dravid was offered a broader role as part of a structural review but chose not to accept it. “The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise,” it said.

Dravid was appointed head coach in September 2024 on a multi-year contract and led the team in the IPL 2025 season. Rajasthan Royals finished ninth out of 10 teams, winning four of 14 matches.