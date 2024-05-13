Rahul Dravid Unlikely to Reapply for India's Head Coach Role: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to seek applications for a new head coach of the men's national team as Rahul Dravid is reportedly unlikely to reapply for the position.

Dravid's current tenure, which began in November 2021, was extended for a short period after his initial two-year contract expired following the 2023 Cricket World Cup. His time as coach has included both successes and challenges for the team.

The BCCI will leave the decision of whether to appoint a domestic or international coach to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). "We cannot determine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign. It will be up to the CAC," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

According to a Times of India report, Dravid is not expected to submit an application. The BCCI has said he is welcome to reapply. Dravid's tenure is set to end with the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in June.

In a separate statement, Shah addressed the recently announced central contracts for the men's team. He said the decision to exclude Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer was made by the selection committee and not by him.

"You can check the constitution. I am just a convener (of the selection meeting). That decision lies with Ajit Agarkar," Shah said. "Nobody is indispensable."

Shah also confirmed an increase in player pay and incentives for Test cricket, implemented in 2022.