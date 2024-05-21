Rahul Tripathi Breaks Down in Tears After Getting Run-Out in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 (Watch Video)

Rahul Tripathi's fighting half-century was cut short by a run-out in the ongoing Indian Premier League qualifier between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium here Tuesday.

Rahul Tripathi crying after his runout 💔

It was his call and he should try to reach the crease as Gurbaz was going to throw at bowling end but as he see Tripathi lost hopes and stop in middle he runout

Nothing going in favour of SRH#SRHvsKKR#KKRvsSRHpic.twitter.com/vT3buF2we4pic.twitter.com/SxZPErZlJR — AHMED SAYS (@AhmedGT_) May 21, 2024

The right-hander, dismissed for 55 off 35 balls, was shaping up to lead SRH to a sizable total before a misunderstanding in the 14th over ended his innings.

Tripathi came to the crease after Mitchell Starc dismissed opener Travis Head for a duck in the first over. SRH slumped further at 13-2 after Vaibhav Arora sent back Abhishek Sharma in the second over. Starc then struck twice in succession, dismissing Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed, to leave Hyderabad reeling at 39-4 by the end of the powerplay.

Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen steadied the innings with a 62-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, Klaasen's dismissal in the 11th over left SRH at 101-5.

With nine overs remaining and Tripathi well-set, SRH appeared poised for a strong total. But disaster struck in the 14th over when a communication lapse with Abdul Samad resulted in Tripathi's run-out.

On the second ball of Sunil Narine's over, Samad drove the ball towards backward point, where Andre Russell made a diving stop. While Samad set off for a single, Tripathi was caught ball-watching. Russell collected the ball and threw to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who dislodged the bails with Tripathi stranded mid-pitch.

SRH CEO Kavya Maran expressed visible frustration after the costly mix-up. A visibly heartbroken Tripathi was later seen sitting near the stairs, head on his knees, seemingly in tears.