Rahul Tripathi sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8.50 crore

Uncapped India batsman Rahul Tripathi was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A bidding war for Rahul took place between a number of teams.

Rahul was part of Kolkata and was released during the retentions. In February 2017, he was bought by the Rising Pune Supergiants team for the 2017 Indian Premier League In January 2018, he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 IPL auction.He was released by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL auction. In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League.

