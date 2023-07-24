Rain ends second session prematurely, India has 300-plus run lead over West Indies in 2nd Test (Day 2, Tea)

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 24 : Rain continued to interrupt play and India ended the second session on the day four of the ongoing second Test against West Indies with a healthy lead on Sunday.

At the end of the second session, India was at 118/2, with Shubman Gill (10*) and Ishan Kishan (8*) unbeaten. India has a 301-run lead over the Windies.

India started the second session at 98/1, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (37*) and Gill (0*) unbeaten.

Jomel Warrican struck early for the Windies, sending back a well-set Jaiswal for a quick 38 off 30 balls after the batter mistimed a slog sweep that went straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper Joshua de Silva. India was 102/2 at that point.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan came to bat at number four.

Kishan and Gill added a few more runs to India's total before rain interrupted the action again and ended the session prematurely.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul followed by Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery batting, helped India dominate the first session of Day two in the second test match against West Indies in Trinidad.

At lunch, India was 98/1, taking a lead of 281 runs. Yashasvi 37* and Shubman Gill 0* were at the crease. Rohit Sharma scored an explosive fifty in 35 balls.

Resuming fourth day from 229/5, West Indies batters lost wickets in quick succession.

Mukesh Kumar took the first wicket of the day wicket, dismissing Alick Athanaze at 37. WI was 229/6.

Siraj picked the next wicket of Jason Holder at 15. He bowled an outswinger which got an edge of Holder carrying it to the wicketkeeper Kishan. WI was 233/7.

In the next over, Siraj again got the wicket. This time Alzarri Joseph was dismissed cheaply at 4. West Indies were 244/8.

With his outstanding bowling, Siraj completed his five-wicket haul, dismissing the remaining two batters Kemar Roach at 4 and Shannon Gabriel on a golden duck in consecutive balls.

West Indies managed to score 255 runs in their first innings and were trailing by 183 runs.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started with the same fantastic form as they were in the first innings.

They provided India with 50 runs at a fast pace in 5.3 overs, recording the fastest team fifty in Test cricket. Indian batters were batting at a run rate of almost 9 an over.

Rohit brought his fifty in just 35 balls with a boundary to Gabriel’s bowling. Rohit’s explosive knock came to an end when Gabriel bowled a short bowl and Rohit failed to smash a pull shot as he found Joseph in fine leg. He scored 57 in 44 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Rain intervened in the game when India were 98/1.

Brief score: Brief Scores: India: 438 (Virat Kohli 121, Rohit Sharma 80, Jomel Warrican 3/89), West Indies: 255 (Kraigg Braithwaite 75, Alick Athanaze 37, Mohammed Siraj 5-60), India 118/2 (Rohit Sharma 57, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37*, Shannon Gabriel 1-11).

