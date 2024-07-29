"Rain helped us": India skipper Suryakumar Yadav after 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], July 29 : Following the win against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opened up on the reason behind the victory in the match on Sunday.

India's all-round performance in the 2nd T20I helped the visitors take a 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka in the three-match series on Sunday. Men in Blue won the match by seven wickets which was played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

"We spoke about this before this tournament - what brand of cricket we want to play. Even if it's a shorter target or whatever target we are chasing, this is the template which we would like to go ahead with. With the weather around, anything below 160 would have been nice. The games which we have seen here before have always been tricky. Rain helped us. The way the boys batted, it was wonderful. We'll sit and decide what we want to do going forward (when asked if they'll test their bench strength). Very happy for the boys the way they showed their skill and talent and lot of character in tough situations," Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 161/9 in their 20 overs with the knocks from Kushal Perara (53 runs off 34 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes), Pathum Nissanka (32 runs from 24 balls, 5 fours), and Kamindu Mendis (26 runs in 23 ballls, 4 fours).

For India, the highest wicket-taker was leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs, where he conceded 26 runs. Two wickets each were bagged by Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya in their respective spells.

Due to rain, the match was shortened to 8 overs and the target for Men in Blue was 78 runs which they chased down in 6.3 overs. The highest scorer for the side was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 30 runs off 15 balls which was laced with three fours and two sixes.

For Islanders, one wicket each was taken by Theekshana, Pathirana, and Hasaranfga in their respective spells.

Ravi Bishnoi was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance.

