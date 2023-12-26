Rain interrupts 3rd session as Rahul takes India's score past 200 against South Africa in 1st Test (Day 1, Stumps)

Centurion [South Africa] December 26 : Rain played spoilsport as the majority of the third session was ruled out on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa on Tuesday at the SuperSport Park.

At the end of Day 1, India posted a total of 208/8 in 59 overs with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten with respective scores of 70(105)* and 0(10)*.

KL Rahul fought valiantly throughout the time that he spent on the field. While the rest of the batters failed to overcome Kagiso Rabada, he fought with vigour to take India's score past the 200-run mark. Siraj also showed patience during the 10 balls that he faced he faced.

The only casualty in the final session was Jasprit Bumrah, who lost his patience and ended up losing his wicket to Marco Jansen after playing 19 balls.

Four wickets fell in the second session and all of them belonged to Rabada. His pace left India's batters without any answers as the pacer thrived on a surface that provided extra bounce.

He shifted the tides in the favour of the Proteas by dismissing set batter Shreyas Iyer for 31 after lunch.

Three overs later he dismissed Virat Kohli for 38 with a lovely outswinging delivery. Ravichandran Ashwin lost his wicket with a fierce yet accurate bouncer.

He struck Shardul Thakur on his arm and on the next ball removed him from the crease for a score of 24.

KL Rahul on the other hand, showed aggression in his shots but kept his temperament as well. Before the session was called off, he got struck below his chin and received on-field treatment for it as well.

In the first session, after winning the toss, the hosts sent India to bat first. However, the Proteas won't regret their decision, as they successfully dominated the first session in Centurion.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (17 runs from 37 balls) and Rohit Sharma (5 runs from 14) opened for the visitors but both of them failed to make a mark and collapsed in front of the Proteas pacers.

One of the main disappointments in the first session was Shubman Gill's (2 runs from 12 balls) sloppy performance. After early upsets, the visitors rely on Kohli (33 runs from 47 balls) and Iyer (31 runs from 46 balls) to make a solid partnership and sit in the driver's seat after the end of day one.

On the other hand, Nandre Burger led the South African bowling attack after he picked up two wickets in his five-over spell and gave away 23 runs. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada scalped one wicket and gifted 15 runs.

Brief Score: India 176/7 (KL Rahul 70*, Virat Kohli 38; Kagiso Rabada 5-44) vs South Africa.

