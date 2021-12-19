Raina, Rhodes, and Harbhajan exchange friendly banter on social media

New Delhi, Dec 19 Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Sunday engaged in friendly banter with the former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes after posting a picture on Twitter in which he can be seen sitting in a luxury car, captioned it #weekendvibes.

The left-hand batter Raina's post immediately garnered some attention from many including fielding great Rhodes.

Rhodes who played for his country between 1992 and 2003, replied on Raina's post with a picture sitting in a train, "My train seat looks more comfortable than your ride @ImRaina."

The former Chennai Super Kings star, Raina also didn't back away from giving a reply. He wrote, "I am sure @JontyRhodes8. You totally deserve it. Hope to get on that train with you sometime soon (Raising hands emojis)".

Seeing the exchange of comments from Rhodes and Raina on Twitter, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh chipped in and replied to Rhodes and Raina with a picture on Twitter in which he can be seen sitting in a luxury SUV.

"My ride isn't that bad @JontyRhodes8 @ImRaina (Thumbs up emojis)," Harbhajan wrote.

Rhodes, regarded as the best fielder in the world cricket in his time, also represented South Africa at hockey and was chosen as part of the 1992 Olympic Games squad to go to Barcelona. However, the squad did not qualify to go to the tournament. Raina, who has mustered 5528 runs in 200 IPL innings at an average of 32.51, has always been praised for his fielding.

