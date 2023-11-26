Rajapaksa, Shahrukh released by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan were among the players released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

Other players released by PBKS include Indian U19 star Raj Angad Bawa, Baltej Dhanda and Mohit Rathee.

PBKS has retained most of its core, including skipper Shikhar Dhawan, England stars Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, Indian bowlers Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Matthew Short, who was brought as a replacement for an injured Bairstow last season, has been retained as well. All-rounder Curran has been retained despite an average season with the ball last time.

https://twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL/status/1728763783102034150

PBKS finished at number eight last season, with six wins and eight losses. They failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Players released: Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor