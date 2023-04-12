Rajasthan Royals clinch Cheapauk thriller by 3 runs

Three superb deliveries from Sandeep Sharma break Chennai Super Kings hearts as Rajasthan Royals hold nerves to win by three runs at the Chepauk Stadium tonight. Needing 20 to win off the final over, MS Dhoni blasted back-to-back sixes off Sandeep who started the over with two wides in a row.

The pacer kept his cool and then allowed just three singles off his remaining three as CSK finished with 172/6 in 20 overs. 17 runs from the final over but CSK cannot get over the line. MS Dhoni finishes unbeaten on 32 off 17, Ravindra Jadeja made 25 off 15. Rajasthan Royals have made 175/8 in 20 overs. Adam Zampa was run out off the final delivery of the innings after being dropped by Maheesh Theekshana at short fine-leg. 8 runs and a wicket in the over of Tushar Deshpande. Shimron Hetmyer remains unbeaten on 30 off 18.