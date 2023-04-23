Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult completes 100 wickets in IPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult on Sunday completed 100 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Boult achieved yet another milestone by dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) right-handed batter Virat Kohli for a golden duck with his signature inswinger in the opening delivery of the innings.

Boult unlocked this milestone during a match against RCB at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. It's the first time he has dismissed Virat Kohli in the IPL.

Coming to the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

In the special 'Go Green' match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will come out in a green jersey to take on the table toppers Rajasthan Royals. In the previous match, RCB had won against Punjab Kings by 24 runs while RR had lost their second match of the tournament to Lucknow Super Giants.

For RCB David Willey has replaced Wayne Parnell and Faf du Plessis will continue playing as an impact player in the team. RR will play with the same playing XI.

Speaking at the time of toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said at the toss, "We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on."

Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain Virat Kohli said at the toss, "It was pretty easy to choose, we'd have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn't say that to Sanju, but I'm very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted. They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I'm not used to doing. So I'm happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game. One change for us, Wayne Parnell is out and he will be replaced by David Willey. Faf continues to play as an impact sub."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wndu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

