Rajasthan Royals pick Lhuan-dre Pretorius for injured Nitish Rana

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday announced up-and-coming South African batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius as a replacement for an injured Nitish Rana for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL released a media statement announcing the same, as RR sits at number nine with three wins and nine losses, giving them six points. They are out of playoffs contention.

"Rajasthan Royals (RR) have named Lhuan-dre Pretorius as a replacement for Nitish Rana, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to injury," said a statement from the IPL.

He will join RR for his base price of Rs 30 Lakh.

This year in 11 games for RR, Rana scored 217 runs at an average of 21.70 and a strike rate of almost 162, with two half-centuries and the best score of 81 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Pretorious has played 33 T20s, scoring 911 runs at an average of 27.60, with a strike rate of 147.17 and six fifties. His best score is 97. He rose to popularity with his performances in the ICC U19 World Cup last year, where he top-scored for SA with 287 runs in six matches at an average of 57.40, a strike rate of 94.09 and three half-centuries. His best score was 76.'

Notably, he also represents RR's sister franchise, Paarl Royals, in the SA20 league in South Africa. In the 2025 season, he emerged as the top run-getter with 397 runs in 12 matches at an average of 33.08 and a strike rate of 166.80, with three fifties and the best score of 97.

RR's next match of the season is against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on May 12.

