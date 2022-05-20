Rajasthan Royals qualify for playoffs, to face Gujarat Titans in first qualifier

Rajasthan Royals finish second in the league phase of IPL 2022 after the 2008 champions registered their 9th win of the season. aiswal got the Royals off to a fantastic start, and although they lost Buttler very early in the run chase, it didn't matter much. Samson played a rusty knock, and so did Paddikal.

However, Ashwin once again proved his worth. In addition to his fine spell with the ball, the all-rounder also chipped in with a signifcant contribution with the bat. As a result of his all-round excellence, the Royals finish as the second ranked team in the points table. Riyan Parag, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 10 off as many deliveries to take the Royals home. For CSK, Prashant Solanki took two wickets, while Simarjeet and Santner picked a wicket each.