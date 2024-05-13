Rajasthan Royals Suffer Huge Setback as Jos Buttler Leaves IPL 2024 Midway Ahead of Playoffs

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has left the Indian Premier League (IPL) midway through the season to join the England squad.

Buttler, who captains England's white-ball team, departed after the Royals' five-wicket loss to the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. His absence is a significant blow to Rajasthan, which still needs to secure a playoff spot with two matches remaining.

The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 359 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 140.78 and an average of 39.98. He had two centuries, with a highest score of 107 not out against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had previously announced that players involved in the IPL playoffs wouldn't be available for the national team's upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, which starts May 22.

Other England players in the IPL, including Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Phil Salt and Reece Topley, are also expected to return home soon.