Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants. Jason Holder who missed the last game has been included in the playing XI in place of Adam Zampa. RR have emerged as the team to beat this season having won four of their five matches for eight points. A win today will take them a inch closer to the playoffs. Lucknow on the other hand will aim to bounce back.

However, the challenge for Lucknow is nothing less than an uphill climb. Rajasthan Royals have a formidable top-order consisting Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Buttler has scored 204 runs is their leading run-scorer, Jaiswal too has struck at a strike-rate of 150. He has scored 136 runs so far in the tournament. The last encounter against Gujarat saw both the batters fai but Samson then stood up to the task. He scored a 32-ball 60, while West Indies power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer finished the job for the Royals with an unbeaten 56 off 26 balls.