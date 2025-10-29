Rajasthan Sports Council forms one-member Committee to probe allegations against RCA Convener Deendayal Kumawat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 29 : The Rajasthan Sports Council has constituted a one-member inquiry committee to probe the allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of power levelled against the convener of the ad-hoc committee of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), Deendayal Kumawat.

Sunil Bhati, Secretary, Rajasthan State Sports Council, Jaipur, has been nominated as a member of the inquiry committee.

Bhati will conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations made by the members of the ad-hoc committee and submit his report to the Principal Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Government of Rajasthan, and the Chairman, Rajasthan State Sports Council, Jaipur, within seven days.

Earlier this June, Kumawat was appointed as the convenor of the ad hoc committee of RCA.

Expressing gratitude to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the other RCA leadership, Kumawat said that he will continue to "ensure" cricket tournaments are conducted properly and elections are held with "transparency" in the state association.

"I thank the Chief Minister and the entire leadership, athletes for giving me this opportunity... In the coming time, I will continue efforts to ensure cricket tournaments are conducted properly and elections are held with transparency," he told ANI.

Kumawat replaced Jaideep Bihani, who was the earlier convenor of the Rajasthan Cricket Association ad hoc committee.

Dhananjay Singh Khimsar, Ratan Singh, Vimal Sharma, Dharamveer Singh Shekhawat and Harish Chandra Singh were the earlier members of the RCA ad hoc committee.

The RCA is affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), making it part of the national cricketing setup.

