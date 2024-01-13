Rajat Patidar makes 111, Sarfaraz Khan scores 96 as India A-England Lions practice game ends in a draw

Ahmedabad, Jan 13 Opener Rajat Patidar hit 111 while middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan made 96 as the two-day warm-up match between India A and England Lions ended in a draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B' on Saturday.

Patidar, who made his ODI debut against South Africa last month, had ended day one’s play at 61 not out. Resuming day two from 123/1, India A lost Pradosh Ranjan Paul for 21 to fast-bowler Matthew Potts. It brought Sarfaraz to the crease and he shared a partnership of 70 with Patidar.

The partnership was brought to an end when Patidar was dismissed for 111 off 141 balls by Callum Parkinson, a knock where he hit 18 fours and a six. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, joined hands with wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat for an outstanding 121-run partnership, putting India ‘A’ in the lead.

Bharat, named in India’s squad for first two Tests against England, made 64 off 69 balls, laced with eight fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Dan Mousley. Sarfaraz smashed 96 off just 110 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and a six before missing his century by only four runs by falling to Jack Carson.

Dhruv Jurel, who earned his maiden Test call-up on Friday, chipped in with a blazing 50 off 38 balls, and shared a 57-run stand with Manav Suthar, before being taken out by Carson. Eventually, India A finished at 462/8 declared in 91 overs, as the game ended in a draw.

For England Lions, Parkinson and Carson took two wickets each, while Potts, Mousley, Matthew Fisher and Brydon Carse picked one scalp each. On day one, England Lions managed only 233 runs in 51.1 overs of their first innings after electing to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers for India ‘A’ with figures of 3-45, while pacer Akash Deep had two wickets. Vidwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande and Pulkit Narang took a wicket each as England Lions lost half of its side in the 25th over.

India ‘A’ and England Lions will now meet in the first four-day match commencing on January 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Overall, three multi-day matches will be played between the two teams.

Brief Scores: England Lions 233 in 51.1 overs (Dan Mousley 60, Ollie Robinson 45; Manav Suthar 3-45, Akash Deep 2-28) drew with India A 462/8 declared in 91 overs (Rajat Patidar 111, Sarfaraz Khan 96; Jack Carson 2-65, Callum Parkinson 2-95)

