Rajat Patidar Smashes 80-Ball Century for Central Zone Against North East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025

Central Zone Cricket Team vs North East Zone Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rajat Patidar hit an 80-ball century on the first day of the Duleep Trophy Quarterfinal 2 between Central Zone and North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The 32-year-old Madhya Pradesh batter struck 18 fours and two sixes to reach his 14th first-class century.

Patidar came in after Aryan Juyal, who scored 60 not out, was forced to retire hurt. He reached his fifty in just 42 balls. In the same innings, Danish Malewar also scored a 144-ball century. At tea, Central Zone were 314 for 1 with Patidar unbeaten on 111 and Malewar on 132.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarterfinal 2, Day 1, Tea: Central Zone 314/1 in 61 overs. Danish Malewar 132*, Rajat Patidar 111*, Aryan Juyal retired hurt on 60.

This season’s Duleep Trophy is following a knockout format. Central Zone face North East Zone while North Zone play East Zone in the quarterfinals. Winners will meet South Zone and West Zone in the semifinals.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Playing XIs

North East Zone: Karnajit Yumnam, Techi Doria, Hem Chetri, Rongsen Jonathan(c), Ashish Thapa, Jehu Anderson(w), Ankur Malik, Palzor Tamang, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Akash Choudhary, Pheiroijam Jotin

Central Zone: Aayush Pandey, Danish Malewar, Rajat Patidar(c), Aryan Juyal(w), Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare, Khaleel Ahmed