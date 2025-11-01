Rajeev Shukla hails increase in Women's World Cup prize money by ICC, hopes India will be champion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has hailed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision in September to raise prize money for the ICC Women's World Cup and hoped that India will lift the title in the final tomorrow.

This World Cup carries a record total prize money of 13.88 million US Dollars, more than that of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, with the winner's purse worth 4.48 million dollars.

Speaking toabout the increase in prize money, Shukla said, ICC President Jay Shah took a good step. "The prize money has been increased drastically. This will also be a great encouragement for all the women's teams that are playing. When men's cricket grew, the ICC benefited, and it helped them expand cricket. So, if India's women's cricket grows, international women's cricket will be massively benefitted," he added.

Shukla recalled Jay Shah's stint as BCCI secretary when match fees earned by women's team was brought on par with men's team and Women's Premier League (WPL) turned into reality. The first edition of WPL was held in 2023.

"It (WPL) generated Rs 4,669 crore of revenue. This was a major achievement. Its media rights were given at Rs 851 crore. For sponsorship, we found good team sponsors...We started U-15 tournament. This brought fresh players to light. The prize money for U-19 and others was Rs five crore and Rs two crore...As a result of the encouragement, women players started coming up in large numbers to play cricket. We gave them the best coaches, team management and facilities. As a result, we are in the World Cup finals today. We beat Australia and New Zealand. We defeated top teams of the world. I am hopeful that in tomorrow's match, we will win and be World Cup Champions. Best wishes to our women players," he said.

India will take on South Africa in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor