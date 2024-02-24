Ranchi Test, Day-2 lunch: India lose Rohit early after England put on 353 in 1st innings

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 24 : India are 34/1 going into lunch on day two of the fourth Test match against England at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday after the visitors went on to score 353 runs in the first innings.

Resuming the day at 302 for 7 Ollie Robinson went on to score his maiden Test half-century in 81 balls. Robinson and Joe Root's partnership went past the 100-run mark for the eighth wicket.

India desperately needed a breakthrough as England looked on track for a big first innings total. Ravindra Jadeja struck for the hosts breaking a 102-run partnership dismissing Robinson caught behind by wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel for a well-made 58.

Jadeja struck again in the same over dismissing Shoaib Bashir caught by Rajat Patidar for duck. England went on to cross the 350-run mark in the first innings.

The left-arm spinner went on to wrap up the English team dismissing James Anderson leg before wicket for no score ending up with four wickets. England went on to score 353 in the first innings.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma walked out to bat but failed to give their side a start as Anderson dismissed the Indian skipper for 2.

At 4/1, Shubman Gill walked out to bat and along with Jaiswal made sure that there were no further blows with India putting on 34 runs with the loss of one wicket in 10 overs at lunch on day-2 trailing England by 319.

Brief score: England 353/10 (Joe Root 122*, Ollie Robinson 58; Ravindra Jadeja 4/67, Akash Deep 3/83) vs India 34/1 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 27, Shubman Gill 4; James Anderson 1/15).

