Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Madhya Pradesh Beat Mumbai by 6 Wickets to Clinch Maiden Title

Madhya Pradesh cricket team scripted history on Sunday. Under the leadership of Aditya Shrivastava, the team defeated 41-time champions Mumbai by 6 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, to clinch their first-ever Ranji Trophy title.This was MP’s first Ranji Trophy final in 23 years. Back in the 1998-99 season, they squared off against Karnataka at the same venue but lost the game by 96 runs. Chandrakant Pandit, who had led Madhya Pradesh then, turned the fortunes of the team around as the head coach, leading it to a memorable victory.